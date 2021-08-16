Yoo Ah In’s ‘Hellbound’ is invited to the Toronto International Film Festival and garners THIS feat

On August 14th, Netflix released the official poster, along with the news that director Yeon Sang ho's 'Hellbound' was invited to the Toronto International Film Festival, making it the first Korean drama to be invited to the prestigious film festival. Starring Yoo Ah In and Won Jin Ah, the drama revolves around a mysterious religious organisation.

People hear predictions on when they will die. When that time comes, a death angel appears in front of them and kills them. Jung Jin Soo (Yoo Ah In) is the head of the new religion Saejinrihwe. He speaks about the phenomenon when death angels from Hell come and state it's a revelation from God. Jung Jin Soo has intense charisma and a mysterious aspect. Bae Young Jae (Park Jung Min) is a program director for a broadcasting station. He tries to dig out the truth about the religious group Saejinrihwe. Min Hye Jin (Kim Hyun Joo) is a lawyer. She stands up against the group “Hwasalchok” (‘Arrowhead’), which consists of people who blindly follow Saejinrihwe. Song So Hyun (Won Jin Ah) is Bae Young Jae’s wife. She collapses in emotional pain, which she can not deal with. Jin Kyung Hoon (Yang Ik Jun) is a detective and investigates cases involving the appearance of angels of death.

The Toronto International Film Festival, which celebrated its 46th anniversary this year, is the largest film festival in North America that introduces new films of various genres and styles, and will be held from September 9th to September 18th. The prime time section, where 'Hellbound' is invited, is a section that introduces the works of creators who are opening a new golden age with great stories and directing skills, crossing the boundaries of TV and film.

'Hellbound' was officially invited for the first time as a Korean series, and director Yeon Sang-ho has been invited to international film festivals from films to series, proving his reputation as a world-class storyteller.

