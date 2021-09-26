Yoo Ah In’s upcoming psychological thriller series ‘Hellbound’ set to premiere on THIS date

On September 26th, Netflix announced, "The new original series 'Hellbound' will be released on November 19." It revolves around the story in which people are sentenced to hell by their messengers, the religious organization Saejinrihoe, which was revived from this chaos, and those trying to uncover the truth of the incident.

It is a new work by director Yeon Sang-ho, who has built an unrivaled field from the movies 'Seoul Station', 'Train to Busan', and 'Peninsula' that share the same worldview as 'Method: Again', which continues from the drama 'Method'. In the released trailer, Jeong Jin-soo (played by Yoo Ah in), chairman of the Saejinrihoe, preaches the existence of the angel who sentences the date of going to hell and the angel of hell who executes it. His claim, which seemed vain, becomes a nightmare reality as the messengers of hell appear and demonstrate to a man sentenced to hell in the middle of the city. When the foretold time comes, the angels of hell finally appear, and the man who is trembling in fear desperately runs away, but is eventually killed.

'Hellbound' is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, with a rating of 9.77 percent, garnering favorable reviews as "the most shocking work in webtoon history." Park Jung-min, Kim Hyeon-joo, Won Jin ah, Yang Ik Jun, Kim Do Yun, Kim Shin Rok, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Lee Ree join Yoo Ah In.

'Hellbound' premiered at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival and will be screening at the 26th Busan International Film Festival. The 46th Toronto International Film Festival was held from September 9 to 18. The 26th Busan International Film Festival will be held from October 6 to 15.

ALSO READ: Here's everything we know about Hani's upcoming drama 'IDOL: The Coup' so far

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.