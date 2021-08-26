Yoo Ah In sends an invitation to hell in the new teaser for the horror series ‘Hellbound’

Netflix's 'Hellbound' announced on August 26th that it will be officially screened at the 26th Busan International Film Festival. It revolves around the story in which people are sentenced to hell by their messengers, the religious organization Saejinrihoe, which was revived from this chaos, and those trying to uncover the truth of the incident.

In the released trailer, Jeong Jin-soo (played by Yoo Ah in), chairman of the Saejinrihoe, preaches the existence of the angel who sentences the date of going to hell and the angel of hell who executes it. His claim, which seemed vain, becomes a nightmare reality as the messengers of hell appear and demonstrate to a man sentenced to hell in the middle of the city. When the foretold time comes, the angels of hell finally appear, and the man who is trembling in fear desperately runs away, but is eventually killed.

'Hellbound' is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, with a rating of 9.77 percent, garnering favorable reviews as "the most shocking work in webtoon history." Director Yeon Sang-ho of 'Seoul Station', 'Train to Busan', and 'Peninsula', drama 'Method' and movie 'Method: Again', and writer Choi Gyu-seok of 'Owl' collaborated again following the original. Actors Yoo Ah in, Park Jung-min, Kim Hyeon-joo, Won Jin ah, Yang Ik-jun, Kim Do-yun, Kim Shin-rok, Ryu Kyung-soo, and Lee Ree appear.

'Hellbound' is scheduled to premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival and the 26th Busan International Film Festival. The 46th Toronto International Film Festival will be held from September 9 to 18. The 26th Busan International Film Festival will be held from October 6 to 15.

