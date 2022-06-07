Yoo Ah In starrer Hellbound to return with season 2 in 2023?

Netflix’s popular drama ‘Hellbound’ is said to have been renewed for a second season as reported by media outlets on June 7. According to the reports, the next season will be filmed in 2023. Interestingly, the show’s season 1 was left at a scale-tipping cliffhanger leaving the viewers with high expectations of the story that is to follow, hopefully in the season 2.

With the filming expected to start in the first half of next year, one can hope for the show to release sometime late in 2023 or early 2024. Starring Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, Kim Shin Rok and more, ‘Hellbound’ is a dark fantasy drama that presents the story of unearthly beings who descend on earth to condemn humans to hell and an organisation named The New Truth or Saejinrihoe led by Jeong Jin Soo (Yoo Ah In). It is based on a novel of the same name by Yeon Sang Ho who acted as the director for the drama.

The character of Kim Shin Rok, Park Jeong Ja was resurrected at the end of season one while Jeong Jin Soo faced death. He is expected to make a groundbreaking return in the second season.

‘Hellbound’ peaked on Netflix’s global TV series list for 6 straight days following its release on November 19. Remarkably, it was awarded as the Best Horror Series of 2021 by Rotten Tomatoes, the American film and TV review website.

