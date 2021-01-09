Yoo Byung Jae, Lee Young Ae & Simon Dominic donate generously to help frontline workers and abused children

Yoo Byung Jae, Lee Young Ae and Simon Dominic all recently donated heavily towards helping healthcare workers and children suffering from abuse.

Multiple stars have continued to help abuse victims and children who are suffering right now amidst the pandemic. According to Soompi, most recently, Lee Young Ae made a whopping donation of USD 91,500 to the Asan Medical Center for pediatric patients, in addition to frontline workers currently battling with COVID-19. The actress stated via Soopmi that she decided to make the donation hoping that her contribution could be used to help children who are ignored by society or are struggling.

She also shared her hope of lending support to frontline workers who are battling the spread of COVID 19 and putting their own safety at risk. Lee Young Ae’s agency also previously confirmed that she visited a child’s grave with her husband and children to pay tribute. Apart from that, Asan Medical Center reported that the actress has in total donated USD 320,000 since 2006 to the Asan Foundation to help critically ill patients in need.

Joining Lee Young Ae is Simon Dominic who also recently contributed USD 45,700 to ChildFund Korea according to Soompi. The actor shared a screenshot of the donation on his Instagram along with his sentiments about child abuse, his caption read: “Please show more interest and help so that children who are in pain and are injured can grow up safely and in good health.” Yoo Byung Jae also made a donation of USD 9,100 to Gfoundation and shared the information on that in a similar fashion via Instagram. He wrote in the caption that he was supporting children who have been abused.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki makes generous donation of 100 million towards frontline workers battling COVID 19

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×