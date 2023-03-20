Yoo In Na and Yoon Hyun Min are a cute couple in the latest poster for upcoming romance drama Bo Ra! Deborah

'Bo Ra! Deborah' is a love story that starts with Yoo In Na, a dating coach who says dating requires strategy, and Yoon Hyun Min, a publishing planner who says dating is sincere, together to create a love book. Almost everything about love that is enjoyed by pushing, pulling, chewing, tearing, and tasting adds real empathy and awakens the excitement cells of viewers.

Director Lee Tae Gon of the dramas 'Crazy X in this District', 'Civil War of Prosecutor', and 'Age of Youth 1 and 2' and writer Ah Kyung of 'Crazy X in this District' have teamed up. Above all, expectations are high on the chemistry of Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, Joo Sang Wook, Hwang Chan Sung, and Park So Jin, who will complete a sympathetic romance that explodes.

The poster:

In the meantime, the sweet atmosphere of Yoo In Na and Yoon Hyun Min in the couple's poster that was released catches the eye. Two people sitting with their backs to each other under the scattering purple hearts. As a confident love coach who has mastered worldly love, Yoo In-na's face holding a heart is only her own. Yoon Hyun-min's smile as if Yoo In-na is lovable stimulates excitement. Unlike Yoo In Na, the heart she carefully takes out shows her difficult love and cautious side. Deborah, a love coach who says that dating requires strategy, and Hyunmin Yoon, who says sincerity is important. Although the phrase "I will fix a ruined relationship" is different, it adds curiosity to the story that will be filled in the love books of very different people.

The characters:

Yoo In Na, a self-proclaimed Rocco artisan, plays the role of Deborah, the strongest love coach who is a wannabe 'love influencer (dating + influencer)' for women and a star writer with best-selling love books. Witty and honest, she seems to have mastered all kinds of love affairs, but when it comes to her own love affairs, she can't see the whole picture and gets stabbed in the back. Yoon Hyun Min plays Lee Soo Hyuk, a publishing planner who is picky but falls in love for some reason. Hot as if indifferent, affectionate as if chic, he is a man who is difficult to love. Even though he seems like a love idealist who says that 'dating is something you inevitably fall for', he is a person who arouses curiosity with the aspect of an atheist who says 'therefore he doesn't do anything'. He takes a turn when he unintentionally becomes entangled with Yoo In Na.

