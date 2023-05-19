Yoo In Na and Yoon Hyun Min’s True To Love production crew issues apology; Here's why

Korean drama ‘True To Love’, or as it is also known, ‘Bo Ra! Deborah’ received flak from netizens over its usage of a historically sensitive issue to make references to a person’s appearance in a dialogue. The said line was spotted in episode 9 of the show where the lead character, Yoon Bora, spoke about looking visually appealing or proper. Viewers began voicing concern and anger at the show’s creators for using the Auschwitz concentration camp as a reference for a person’s appearance.

Dialogue in True To Love under scrutiny

Deborah, the character played by Yoo In Na, spoke about prisoners from the camp using the means available to them like a cup of water and shards of glass to pay attention to their physical appearance. She was noted speaking about them using drinking water to wash their face and glass to shave it, further adding that a food tray would be used as a reflection to look at themselves. Deborah added that a single person like herself should be paying attention to her appearance as it was a matter of survival.

True To Love production team apology

Korean as well as international viewers of the show expressed displease at the wording used in the show, demanding an apology. In line, the production crew shared an official statement on May 18. Here’s what it said.

“This is the production team of ENA’s “True to Love.”

We apologize for causing discomfort through a particular dialogue in Episode 9 of ‘True To Love,’ which aired on May 9.

We should have spoken about it from a historically accurate perspective, but we failed to consider it carefully and meticulously.

It was absolutely not our intention to use a historic tragedy lightly, and we sincerely apologize once again. In the future, we will pay more attention to the production process.”

About Bo Ra! Deborah

The show follows Yoon Bora, who is a love coach. After finding out that her own boyfriend is cheating on her, she comes across a man named Lee Soo Hyuk, played by Yoon Hyun Min, whose dating life is a mess. The two form a peculiar relationship.

