Yoo In Na is a confident dating coach in the main poster for the upcoming rom com drama Bo Ra! Deborah

ENA's new original drama 'Bora! Deborah' released the main poster with Deborah's (Yoo In Na) confident smile that catches the eye, on March 22.

About the drama:

'Bo Ra! 'Deborah' is about a love coach 'Deborah' who says that dating requires strategy and 'Soo Hyuk (played by Yoon Hyun Min)', a publishing planner who says dating is sincerity, draws a romance that starts with making a love book together. 'Almost' everything about love that is enjoyed by pushing, pulling, chewing, tearing, and tasting adds real empathy and awakens the viewers' excitement. Director Lee Tae Gon, who is loved by the public for his sensuous and delicate directing skills such as 'Crazy X in this District', 'Civil War of Prosecutor', and 'Age of Youth 1&2', and writer Ah Kyung, who is recognized for his witty writing skills with 'Crazy X in this District' will unite once more and raise expectations. Above all, the meeting of actors such as Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, Joo Sang Wook, Hwang Chan Sung, and Park So Jin, who will complete the explosive synergy of 'Some', makes drama fans even excited.

The main poster:

In the meantime, the main poster released draws attention with Deborah's confident and lovely appearance in the colorful spotlight. Witty and candid, Deborah is a wannabe 'relationship influencer (dating + influencer)' for women, and a 'high level' dating coach who is also a star writer with a best-selling love book. The confident smile of a confident love expert is also interesting. Added to the mic directed at Deborah, 'A winning love? The phrase 'Trust me!' arouses curiosity about 'everything about love' that he will tell you.

Yoo In Na in the drama:

Yoo In Na, a self-proclaimed romantic comedy master, seems to have mastered all the love affairs in the world, but her own love foreshadows another life character through 'Deborah', who is blind. We wonder what kind of love book Deborah, a love coach who has failed in love, will write with Lee Soo Hyuk, a publisher who has difficulty in love, and whether she will be able to succeed in a love return match to restore her self-esteem. Meanwhile, ENA's new original drama 'Bo Ra! Deborah' will be broadcast for the first time on April 12.

