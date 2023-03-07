Yoo In Na leads two different lives in the new posters for upcoming drama Bo Ra! Deborah

Yoo In Na transforms into a love coach who has mastered all the love affairs in the world. ENA is a new Wednesday-Thursday drama starring Yoo In Na, 'Bo Ra! Deborah' will be broadcast for the first time at 9:00 pm KST on April 12th. 'Bo Ra! Deborah' is a romance about dating coach Deborah (Yoo In Na), who says dating requires strategy, and Lee Soo Hyuk (Yoon Hyun Min), a publishing planner who believes that sincerity is the most important thing in dating.

Yoo In Na plays Deborah, a star writer with a best-selling love book. Deborah gives an answer without hesitation to her relationship with others, but she is a person who can't see ahead to her own love. Yoon Hyun Min takes on the role of Lee Soo Hyuk, a man who has difficulty in love, and works in romance with Yoo In Na.

In the meantime, ENA unveiled the posters and caught the eye with Deborah's extreme atmosphere. Witty and candid, Deborah is a 'high level' dating coach who is a wannabe for women and a star writer with a best-selling love book. Deborah graced the cover of a magazine like a famous influencer. However, the contrast between the two concepts stimulates curiosity. First of all, Deborah's sweet and lovely smile over her confident appearance makes us guess her love front 'always clear'.

Unlike this, in another poster, Deborah's 'salty' explodes. A face stained with tears and mascara, a broken glass and an icon of falling rain allude to the upheaval that came to his life. Especially 'LOSER? or LOVER!', which is reversed, makes us look forward to the bittersweet romance of love coach Deborah. Deborah is the strongest dating coach who has mastered all the love affairs in the world, but when it comes to her own love affairs, she is unable to see an inch in front of her and gets stabbed in the back. How will the return match to restore the pride of love coach Deborah who failed in love will be drawn?

ALSO READ: Shin Ye Eun shows off chemistry with Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon and Jung Gun Joo in posters for new sageuk drama

Advertisement