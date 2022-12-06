Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min and Joo Sang Wook confirmed as lead cast for upcoming rom-com drama

ENA's new original drama 'Bo Ra! Deborah' announced the casting of actors Yoo In Na, Yoon Yoon Hyun Min and Joo Sang Wook on December 5. 'Bo Ra! 'Deborah' depicts a romantic comedy about the strongest love coach 'Deborah' and a chic man 'Suhyuk' who has difficulty falling in love.

Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, and Joo Sang Wook said ‘Bo Ra! Deborah' has been confirmed as the leading cast. Yoo In-na takes on the role of Deborah, her strongest love coach, foreshadowing another character in her life. Witty and candid, Deborah is a wannabe 'relationship influencer (dating + influencer)' for women, and a 'high level' dating coach who is also a star writer with a best-selling love book. She is truly sincere in love, but she is a person who is not able to see an inch in front of her own love and is properly stabbed in the back. Yoo In Na, who will dynamically draw her return match from Deborah, her dating coach who failed in her relationship, said, “I am happy and excited. She hopes that many people will laugh, cry, and sympathize with her. She will do her best to show you good works, so please look forward to it,” she said affectionately.

Yoon Hyun Min's role:

Yoon Hyun Min transforms into 'Lee Soo Hyuk', a publishing planner who is picky but somehow falls in love with him. Hot as if indifferent, affectionate as if chic, he is a man who is difficult to love. Even though he seems like a love idealist who says that 'dating is something you inevitably fall for', he is a person who arouses curiosity with the aspect of an atheist who says 'therefore he doesn't do anything'. He is unreliable and disapproves of dating coach Deborah (played by Yoo In Na), who speaks as if she has mastered every relationship in the world. Unexpectedly, he gets entangled with Deborah and undergoes a change. Yoon Hyun Min, who showed an unrivaled presence regardless of genre, is expected to maximize the charm of 'Lee Soo Hyuk' character.

Joo Sang Wook's role:

Joo Sang Wook plays 'Han Sang Jin', who is unbearably light and easy to love. As the representative of Jinri Book Publishing, he is Soo Hyuk's (Yoon Hyun Min) best friend and business partner. He is full of sense and has good manners, and is always loved by everyone as an atmosphere maker. He is a person who enjoys a freewheeling life rather than a deep love affair, but he is a man who is never easy.

