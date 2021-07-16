Yoo Jae Myung confirmed for special appearance on Hospital Playlist 2; Reunites with Reply 1988 production

Popular actor Yoo Jae Myung set to appear on Hospital Playlist 2. Read ahead to know more.

According to the exclusive report by Xports News on the 16th, Yoo Jae-myung will make a special appearance in the tvN Thursday drama 'Hospital Playlist 2'. It has also been confirmed that filming has begun. Yoo Jae-myung and the production crew of 'Reply 1988' are reuniting briefly with 'Hospital Playlist'. Following Lee Kyu-hyung and Park Ji-yeon, who previously made special appearances, we remain curious to see what kind of character he will play in 'Hospital Playlist 2'.

'Hospital Playlist' is a drama that revolves around 5 best friends whose lives start and end at the hospital. It shows the daily life of doctors, surgeons, nurses and their loved ones and how they all try their level best to manage their job and personal life but the friendship they share gives them the strength to face any and all obstacles. 'Hospital Playlist' directed by Shin Won Ho and written by Lee Woo Jung of the 'Reply' series who have, once again, collaborated.

[Spoiler] Episode 5, released on July 15, was definitely a rollercoaster of emotions. The previous episode ended on a huge turn and that is where episode 5 began. Ik Sun asks her brother not to reveal any detail of her condition to Jun Wan, essentially revealing their relationship to Ik Jun. While Ik Jun was extremely surprised, to say the least, he still listened to his sister’s request. The Ik Sun and Jun Wan ‘shippers’ were disappointed by the unexpected end of their relationship but the funny moments between the 99-ers made up for it.

Snow crabs and Karaoke- the funniest moments of the episode. Whenever the group gets together to eat, they leave us in splits! Song-hwa tells the group that she has improved her singing, but they all brush her off. Seok-hyeong suggests they should let her sing, and it causes some commotion. Eventually, the group tells Song-hwa that she can sing on her birthday next year, and then it will be every two years. However, Song-hwa suggests they go to karaoke immediately. The group heads to a bar and sings together and it’s safe to say that Song-hwa’s singing has not improved.

They ended the episode on a heartwarming note- showing the relationship between Ik-Jun and Ik-Sun, post her diagnosis and recovery. The first season did not show the extent of their relationship but the second season showed a new side of Ik-Jun, as a big brother.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-myung will appear in OCN's new drama 'Hometown', which is scheduled to air in the second half of the year. 'Hometown' is set in 1999 by detective Choi Hyung-in, who pursues a mysterious murder case in a small town, and Jo Jung-hyun, who has to find his missing nephew. It is a mystery thriller in which two people face the worst terrorist in history, Jo Kyung-ho, and uncover the secrets of the incident.

