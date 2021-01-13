Yoo Jae Suk donates USD 45,566 to G Foundation; His charity to help improve female hygiene for teens in need

Running Man alum Yoo Jae Suk recently made a sizeable donation to G Foundation, which will help to provide basic female hygiene tools for teens in need.

Comedian and actor Yoo Jae Suk recently made yet another donation towards improving feminine hygiene in teenagers. Today, Soompi revealed that the Running Man cast member donated a whopping USD 45,566. G Foundation CEO Park Choong Gwan, confirmed the news via Soompi and said that Yoo Jae Suk’s donation will go towards helping provide sanitary pads and other feminine hygiene products to teenagers in low-income families. For those unversed, G Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to provide for those in need, both domestically and internationally.

G Foundation also told Soompi that the donation will also help creating hygiene kits which will later be distributed to teenagers in low-income families. The kits are reportedly packed with various items such as sanitary pads, feminine cleansers, heating pads, pouches, and a handwritten letter of support. Park Choong Gwan also said that he is grateful to the Running Man alum for his donation and support. He then shined a light on how important feminine hygiene products are for every woman and added that the G Foundation will continue to do their best to make sure no one suffers hardship due to a lack of supply.

This is not the first time Yoo Jae Suk has made a sizeable donation, in the last year, the actor also donated 50 million won to G Foundation to help provide feminine hygiene products. He has also donated heavily to the Korea Disaster Relief Association after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credits :Soompi

