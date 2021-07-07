Yoo Jae Suk to leave FNC Entertainment and join Kakao?

FNC Entertainment releases a statement, Yoo Jae Suk is no longer one of their artists.

On the 6th of July, media reported that Yoo Jae Suk, who had initially signed a contract with FNC Entertainment in 2015 and then went on to renew his contract in 2018, is very likely to transfer to a different agency. Yoo Jae Suk is a famous comedian, host and TV personality who has continued to gain fame each year. His current contract with FNC Entertainment is set to expire on 15 July.

FNC Entertainment personnel then went on to release a statement saying ‘It is difficult to provide details’. Post this, reports saying Yoo Jae Suk is set to join Kakao Entertainment were released. Further, Yoo Jae Suk’s move to Antenna was also speculated. This may not come as a surprise as Yoo Jae Suk is known to be friends with Jung Jae Hyun (Antenna’s artist) and Yoo Hee Yeol (Antenna’s founder and CEO). Last May, Kakao Entertainment had announced its plans to perform strategic investments with Antenna and acquire some of Antenna’s shares.

Both Kakao Entertainment and Antenna confirmed their meetings with the comedian but denied any claims of a contract.

In a few hours, FNC Entertainment released an official statement announcing Yoo Jae Suk’s decision to not renew his contract with the company. The reason for his departure was stated to be the comedian’s will to take on new challenges. Yoo Jae Suk is currently leading multiple shows- Running Man, Hangout with Yoo, You Quiz on the Block and Sixth Sense 2.

Yoo Jae Suk is known to make wise decisions that greatly affect the course of his ever-growing fame. It will be interesting to see where he takes his next step.

Credits :News1

