Yoo Jae Suk playfully calls Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon 'Im Sol' in Whenever Possible preview with Yoo Yeon Seok; WATCH

A lively teaser has been unveiled for the upcoming episode of Whenever Possible, led by hosts Yoo Jae Seok and Yoo Yeon Seok, featuring guest star Kim Hye Yoon who recently appeared in Lovely Runner.

Whenever Possible stands out as a unique variety show where the hosts embark on spontaneous visits to regular individuals during their brief respites, injecting a dose of happiness into their routines. The collaboration between PD Choi Bo Pil of Running Man and writer Chae Jin Ah of Siren: Survive the Island promises an engaging blend of entertainment and inspiration. Talented actress Kim Hye Yoon joins the lineup as the seventh guest on the show.

Whenever Possible preview with Kim Hye Yoon

On June 3 KST, the freshly unveiled teaser of Whenever Possible introduces Kim Hye Yoon as the guest who recently starred in the K-drama Lovely Runner stepping into the spotlight on the show, warmly welcomed by our energetic hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok (best known for his role in Hospital Playlist).

In a heartwarming exchange, Yoo Jae Suk affectionately addresses Kim Hye Yoon by her Lovely Runner’s character name, Im Sol who became very popular and the series went on to be a major hit winning fans hearts. The trio dives into a conversation about their birthdates in the sneak-peek, discovering a charming coincidence: according to the Chinese calendar, all three share the zodiac sign of the rat, further enhancing their bond on the program.

Later on, the trio is seen enjoying a meal together, with Yoo Jae Suk attentively looking after Hye Yoon, who returns the favor. They have fun in the photo booth, solving puzzles and laughing together. The day is filled with heartfelt conversations and energetic adventures, making it a memorable experience for everyone as seen in the preview. The episode will air at 10: 20 PM KST. Check the preview out below!

More about Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner

Kim Hye Yoon is set to appear on the variety show after the successful conclusion of her K-drama Lovely Runner alongside Byeon Woo Seok. In this time-slip rom-com series, she stars as Im Sol, a brave and selfless person willing to do anything for the people she loves.

Kim Hye Yoon's portrayal on the show is outstanding, and the way she brings out Im Sol's emotions is perfect. Almost every other episode she portrays has intense emotional switching from happy, sad, angry, hopeless, in love, and Kim Hye Yoon is a star who pulls everything off promisingly. Even the way she plays Im Sol in different timelines as she struggles to keep Ryu Sun Jae alive without even caring for her own safety is perfect.

Also, the writer of the show Lee Si Eun revealed that she penned Lovely Runner and created the character Im Sol with Kim Hye Yoon in mind. She expressed her delight when Hye Yoon accepted the role. There's no doubt that no one could have portrayed Im Sol better than Kim Hye Yoon herself. Fans are experiencing a mix of happiness and sadness as they bid farewell to the incredible characters that Lovely Runner introduced to us, including Im Sol.

