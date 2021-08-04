Yoo Jae Suk to resume activities after testing negative for COVID-19

On July 23, presenter Yoo Jae Suk along with fellow host Jo Se Ho underwent testing after one of the staff members from tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ tested positive for Covid-19. Even though the comedian was in close contact with the staff, the two were luckily announced negative of the virus on July 24 by their respective agencies. However, Yoo Jae Suk took the precautionary measure to self-quarantine himself following the instructions of disease control authorities.

On August 3, Yoo Jae Suk’s agency ‘Antenna’ revealed that he has undergone his final tests for Covid-19 and has tested negative. Thus, he will be starting with the shooting of MBC’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ from August 5.

The agency also ensured that it will continue prioritising the health and safety of all the staff members and will thoroughly comply with the quarantine guidelines of the health authorities while expressing their gratitude towards the medical staff working selflessly to control the pandemic.

Fans are happy to know that Yoo Jae Suk is in good health despite being in close contact with the infected staff member.

Yoo Jae Suk’s programmes like ‘The Sixth Sense 2’ and ‘Running Man’ were also kept on hold for the two weeks as the comedian was quarantined.

Recently, there has been a surge in the Covid-19 cases in South Korea due to which, many actors, singers and famous television personalities have tested positive for the virus. BtoB’s Minhyuk, actor Ji Chang Wook, TREASURE’s So Jung Hwan and Kim Doyoung to name a few.

