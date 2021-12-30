Yoo Jae Suk takes home the Grand Prize at the 2021 MBC Entertainment Awards; Full winner list inside

With the end of every year, come the award ceremonies that honour and celebrate the individuals and programs that lit up our lives with laughter throughout the year. The annual 2021 MBC Entertainment Awards took place on December 29, with Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Sang Yi, and Kim Se Jeong as the hosts.

Dubbed as “the nation’s MC”, Yoo Jae Suk took home this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize), making it his 8th Daesang from MBC, and his 18th Daesang overall. Yoo Jae Suk’s hit show, ‘How Do You Play?’ won a total of nine awards — including the Daesang as well as Variety Program of the Year — successfully emerging as the big winner of the night.

Check out the complete list of winners at the 2021 MBC Entertainment Awards, below:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Yoo Jae Suk (‘How Do You Play?’)

Entertainer of the Year: Kim Gura, Kim Sung Joo, Park Na Rae, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Young Ja, Jun Hyun Moo

Entertainment Program of the Year: How Do You Play?

Top Excellence in Variety (Male): Ahn Jung Hwan, Kian84

Top Excellence in Variety (Female): Shin Bong Sun

Top Excellence in Variety (Radio): Jang Sung Kyu

Excellence in Variety: Jang Dong Min, Yoo Se Yoon, Hong Hyun Hee

Excellence in Radio: Moon Cheon Sik, Muzie, Ahn Young Mi

Rookie Award (Variety): Parc Jae Jung, Mijoo

Rookie Award (Radio): Jung Joon Ha, Shinji

Writer of the Year: Park Hyun Jung

Writer of the Year (Radio): Park Se Hoon

Writer of the Year (Current Events and Cultural Programs): Kan Min Joo

Popularity Award: Kim Jong Min, Sandara Park, SHINee’s Key

Achievement Award: Ha Choon Hwa

Best Teamwork: MSG Wannabe (‘How Do You Play?’)

PD Award: I Live Alone

MC Award: Boom, Park Sun Young

Best Couple: Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and HaHa (‘How Do You Play?’)

Best Entertainer: Yoo Byung Jae, Yang Se Hyung

Best Character: Jung Joon Ha, HaHa

Special Award for Variety: Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Fin.K.L’s Ock Joo Hyun, Aiki, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon

Digital Content Award: ‘Change My Home’

Special Award (Current Events and Cultural Programs): Kang Da Som, Oh Eun Young, Jung Joon Hee

Special Award for Radio: Yum Min Joo, Heo Il Hoo

Radio Contribution Award: NC UNIVERSE

Congratulations to all the winners!