Yoo Joon Sang is in talks to join Gong Seung Yeon in a new drama based on a Japanese novel

According to VARO Entertainment, on March 30, Gong Seung Yeon has been officially cast as the lead actress in the upcoming drama ‘I Will Travel For You,’ (tentative title) which is based on a popular Japanese novel. The agency has confirmed the actress's participation in the project, which has generated a lot of anticipation among fans. On the other hand, Namoo Actors, the agency that represents Yoo Joon Sang, announced that the actor has received an offer and is positively reviewing the same.

The plot of ‘I Will Travel For You’

‘I Will Travel For You’ is an upcoming drama series that revolves around Kang Yeo Reum, a former member of a girl group who never got the opportunity to be in the spotlight. The story, which is based on a well-known Japanese novel of the same title, focuses on Kang Yeo Reum's quest for personal and professional fulfillment as a travel reporter.

The drama promises to showcase breathtaking landscapes and picturesque locations from various travel destinations, providing viewers with a visual treat. Along with the stunning scenery, ‘I Will Travel For You’ will also offer heart-warming and inspiring stories that will touch the viewers' hearts and soothe their minds.

Gong Seung Yeon as Kang Yeo Reum

Gong Seung Yeon, the talented actress who has earned acclaim for her diverse roles in various dramas, will play the role of Kang Yeo Reum, the lead character who has been working as a travel reporter for the past five years on a show called ‘One Day Travel.’ Despite being the source of positivity and optimism on the show, Kang Yeo Reum secretly struggles with anxiety about her future and the direction of her life.

Through her character, Gong Seung Yeon will showcase her acting skills and bring depth and nuance to the role of Kang Yeo Reum, making her journey all the more relatable and inspiring for viewers. Overall, "I Will Travel For You" is shaping up to be a must-watch drama that promises to provide viewers with an emotional and uplifting journey.

Why is Gong Seung Yeon perfect for the role?

The production team behind ‘I Will Travel For You’ has expressed their excitement at casting Gong Seung Yeon in the lead role of Kang Yeo Reum. "Gong Seung Yeon is an actress who precisely fits the character Kang Yeo Reum of 'I Will Travel For You,' with her great acting talents and distinct color." Together with Gong Seun Yeon's enthusiasm for this endeavor, this drama will provide viewers with warmth and healing. Please exhibit a lot of affection and interest."

According to reports, filming for ‘I Will Travel For You’ will begin soon, although the exact broadcast schedule has not been finalized yet. Fans of Gong Seung Yeon and Yoo Joon Sang, who is currently in talks to join the cast, are eagerly anticipating further updates about the project.

