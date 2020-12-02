Yoo In Na tests negative for COVID 19 after opting out for New Year Blues press conference due to mild fever

Goblin alum Yoo In Na underwent a COVID-19 test after she had a mild fever. The actress opted out of her upcoming film New Year Blues' press conference.

Over the past few days, a number of South Korean stars have been in the news for their COVID-19 tests. After a few cases were identified on the sets of ongoing K-drama shoots, stars like Park Shin Hye, Kim Ji Won and BLACKPINK member Jisoo underwent the COVID-19 test and fortunately the results have been negative. This week, news broke out that actress Yoo In Na had also undergone a COVID-19 test. The New Year Blues star decided to test herself after she opted out of the upcoming movie's press conference due to mild fever.

Soompi reports that YG Entertainment had confirmed that Yoo In Na was unwell. Running a mild temperature, the actress decided to not join the press event. The Goblin alum decided to take up the Coronavirus test as a precautionary step. "Yoo In Na has not felt well since yesterday, so she decided not to participate in the ‘New Year Blues’ press conference that she was scheduled to attend. In order to be prepared for all possibilities, she has undergone testing for COVID-19," the rep said.

The production team of New Year Blues confirmed the same in a statement. "Yoo In Na has a mild fever, so she is resting at home and not participating in any promotions for the time being," they said. A few hours after the news of her fever was reported, YG Entertainment gave fans a sigh of relief by announcing that Yoo In Na's tests have come negative. "Yoo In Na’s COVID-19 test results have come back negative," the agency statement said.

