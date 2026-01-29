Are Yoo Seon Ho and Shin Eun Soo dating? Agencies respond to reports on same-aged actors' relationship

New K-drama couple in town! Actors Yoo Seon Ho and Shin Eun Soo were reported to be dating on January 29. It is said that the two met at a gathering via acquaintances and then began getting to know each other through their common friends. They were said to have been dating for about 3 months now. Soon after, their agencies confirmed that they were indeed in a relationship but did not elaborate further.

Agencies of Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho react to dating rumors

Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho’s dating reports first surfaced on Thursday post which many began wondering how they may have known each other, not having worked together on any projects. An official was reported to have said, as per Newsen, that they continue to meet up sweetly despite their busy schedules, trying to date like any normal couple in their 20s.

As Management SOOP and Hiin Entertainment, the management labels of the two actors checked, and they soon confirmed to My Daily, “It is true that they are in a relationship.” Both sides stuck to their brief comments without going into detail about the timeline of their relationship or plans for the future.

Meanwhile, Yoo Seon Ho and Shin Eun Soo were both born in 2002 and have been a part of multiple famed projects. He has been a familiar face following an appearance on Produce 101 Season 2, following which he took to an acting career. The K-dramas that he took part in include Rebel Detectives, Under the Queen’s Umbrella, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, and Oh My Ghost Clients, however, his most talked about project continues to be his participation as a regular member of the 2 Days & 1 Night squad, where he was made the youngest cast following Kim Seon Ho’s exit.

On the other hand, Shin Eun Soo made her debut in 2016 and has been seen in works like The Legend of the Blue Sea, Light Shop, and Love Untangled. Her most famous appearance continues to be Twinkling Watermelon.

