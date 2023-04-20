Yoo Seon Ho confirmed to join Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk in lead role for upcoming webtoon based rom-com drama

Yoo Seon Ho's agency, Cube Entertainment, confirmed the actor's participation in the upcoming MBC Friday-Saturday drama ‘Park's Contract Marriage Story’ (literal translation) on April 19.

The witty storyline

The popular webtoon series ‘Park's Contract Marriage Story’ is set to be adapted into a drama, featuring a captivating storyline centred around the marriage contract between Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk), a bachelor, and the feisty Miss Park. Taking place in 19th century Joseon, the story begins with Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young), who tragically loses her husband on their wedding night. Before she even had time to mourn the death of her one-day spouse, to her surprise, she wakes up in the 21st century in Korea 200 years later, struggling to return to Joseon, and agrees to a contractual marriage with Kang Tae Ha, who has his own reasons for entering into the agreement.

The role of Kang Tae Ha will be played by the talented Bae In Hyuk, who is sure to bring his own unique flair to the character. Meanwhile, Lee Se Young will take on the role of Park Yeon Woo, portraying her with the strength and tenacity that the character demands.

Adding to the drama is the casting of Yoo Seon Ho as Kang Tae Min, the half-brother of Kang Tae Ha and a third-generation chaebol. Raised without much affection from his mother, Tae Min craves the love and attention of someone special. When Park Yeon Woo enters his life, Tae Min finds himself inexplicably drawn to her, despite the terms of her contract with his brother.

About Yoo Seon Ho

Yoon Seon Ho is a South Korean singer and actor. He made his debut in the entertainment world in 2017 when he participated in the survival reality program, ‘Produce 101, Season 2’. Later that same year, he made his debut as an actor and has since appeared in several television dramas and variety shows, including ‘Doctor Lawyer’, ‘Under Queen’s Umbrella’’, ‘My Strange Hero’, and ‘Devil Inspector’. Yoo Seon Ho, the rising star who captured hearts with his performances.

Yoo Seon Ho's addition to the cast has further heightened anticipation for the drama. Yoo Seon Ho's transformation into Kang Tae Min, the attractive, trendy, and hilarious superstar, is eagerly anticipated. With such a compelling plot and a talented cast, the drama promises to be an engaging and emotionally charged ride for viewers. The dynamic between the characters is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as the story unfolds. As fans eagerly await the release of "Park's Contract Marriage Story," they can look forward to a gripping tale of love, loss, and the unexpected twists and turns of fate.

The drama is set to air in the second half of 2023. With a star-studded cast, ‘Park’s Contract Marriage Story’ is poised to be a hit among fans of the rom-com genre.



