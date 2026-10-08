Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo call it quits after six years of dating, agencies confirm their split

South Korean actor Yoo Seung Ho and singer-turned-actor Lim Se Joo have ended their relationship after dating privately for approximately six years according to Soompi. The two stars, who are believed to have started seeing each other after meeting on the sets of the 2020 tvN K-drama Memorist, had kept their romance away from the public eye throughout their time together.

The former couple’s private romance came to light when Korean outlet Edaily reported that Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo had been quietly dating for several years. According to the report, only a handful of people in their close circle were aware of the relationship. Shortly after the report emerged, both actors’ agencies addressed the matter and confirmed that they had since parted ways.

Yoo Seung Ho’s agency confirms breakup

Yoo Seung Ho’s agency, 333, acknowledged that the actors had previously been in a relationship while making it clear that there is no bad blood between them. “The two actors were previously in a relationship but have since broken up and remain on good terms as colleagues,” the agency stated.

Lim Se Joo’s agency shares update

Lim Se Joo’s agency, Moving Pictures Company, also confirmed that the pair had ended their relationship after approximately six years together. However, neither agency disclosed the exact timing of the breakup or revealed what led to their decision to part ways. The actors have also chosen not to make individual statements regarding the matter.

Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo worked together on Memorist, the 2020 mystery thriller starring Yoo in the lead role. While their alleged romance remained private for years, their agencies’ statements have now confirmed that the two had shared a personal relationship beyond their professional association.

Although their romantic relationship has come to an end, the agencies have indicated that Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo continue to maintain a cordial relationship as colleagues. Neither star has personally addressed the breakup, and they are now expected to focus on their respective acting careers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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