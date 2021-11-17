Yoo Seung Ho & Girl's Day Hyeri pose for a new comical poster of 'When The Flowers Bloom, Think Of The Moon'

In a fresh update, KBS unveiled a charismatic and comical poster for 'When The Flowers Bloom, Think Of the Moon! In the new poster Girl's Day's Hyeri has is seen holding a big container, posing jauntily as Yoo Seung Ho wears a worried expression on his face and tries to pull her away, showcasing attractive chemistry between them!

The upcoming KBS2 historical drama depicts the risky human desires, love and affection during the period of the strictest alcohol prohibition law in Joseon as the drama portrays an interesting romance between a determined inspector and a woman who will do everything and anything to make ends meet. Yoo Seung Ho will essay the role of Nam Young, a handsome and passionate Ministry of Patriots and Constitutional Affairs inspector.

Opposite him, Girl's Day Hyeri will be playing the role of Kang Ro Seo, a regular girl born to a poor aristocrat. Due to difficult circumstances, she is forced to be the family's breadwinner and begins to brew liquor secretly to pay off her family's debt. The poster depicts Girl's Day's Hyeri's Kang Ro Seo holding on to a barrel tightly as Yoo Seung Ho's Nam Youg tries to prohibit from brewing liquor illegally.

You can check out the poster below:

With an unusual and interesting plot premise, headlined by popular actors - 'When the Flower Blooms, Think Of The Moon' implicitly and beautifully captures the most powerful era of prohibition in history, raising expectations for the drama.

It is helmed by 'The Gentle of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop' and 'Doctor Prisoner' producing director Hwang In Hyuk and scriptwriter Kim Joo Hee. KBS2's new Monday and Tuesday historical romance drama 'When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon' is slated to air for the first time on December 20 at 9:30 pm KST (6 pm IST).

