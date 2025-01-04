Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s When the Phone Rings record 8.3 percent ratings for finale week; Love Scout premieres strong

When the Phone Rings, the ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles, is approaching its final episode. However, the previous episode has managed to record high ratings, setting a new personal record. The plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident.

On January 4, 2024, Nielsen Korea unveiled the viewership ratings for shows that aired the day before. The penultimate episode of the popular romance thriller When the Phone Rings, which aired on January 3, 2024, achieved its highest ratings yet, with an average nationwide rating of 8.3 percent. This new personal best comes as the series builds anticipation ahead of its highly awaited finale.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

On the other hand, a new K-drama titled Love Scout premiered this week in the same time slot as When the Phone Rings. The first episode managed to record 5.2 percent despite facing strong competition.

The plot of the series follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and successful CEO of a headhunting company who devotes all her energy to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive industry. Despite her professional achievements, Ji Yun is utterly clueless when it comes to managing her personal life.

Enter Yoo Eun Ho, her secretary, who takes care of almost everything for her. Unlike his boss, Eun Ho is kind, well-mannered, and deeply considerate of others. A single father, he is also remarkably skilled at parenting and housework, creating a sharp contrast between his grounded nature and Ji Yun’s work-focused life.

Love Scout premiered on January 3, 2025, and new episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday.

