Yoo Yeon Seok and Moon Ga Young participate at the script reading for ‘Understanding of Love’

The JTBC drama 'Understanding Of Love' is a melodrama that tells the story of people with different interests meeting and understanding the meaning of true love. The relationship between four men and women with different perspectives on the emotion of love is delicately drawn. Actors Yoo Yeon Seok (Ha Sang Soo), Moon Ga Young (Ahn Soo Young), Geum Sae Rok (Park Mi Kyung), and Jung Ga Ram (Jung Jong Hyeon) appear.

The drama 'Understanding Of Love' side revealed the script reading site on November 9th. Director Cho Young Min, writers Lee Seo Hyun and Lee Hyun Jung, and actors gathered together. Director Cho said, "I am excited to start with good actors," and "I will try my best to make a good drama safely." The script reading started with Yoo Yeon Seok's opening announcement. Like the modifier of 'Mello Master', Yoo Yeon Seok depicts romantic feelings that rise even in the busy KCU bank.

Moon Ga Young as Ahn Soo Young:

Moon Ga Young perfectly possessed Ahn Soo Young, who thinks love is a sand castle on the beach that never knows when it will collapse. In scenes where she conflicts with her different perspectives on love, she delivers detailed emotional performances. Geum Sae Rok, who showed the character Park Mi Kyung with a hot straight instinct, and Jung Ga Ram, who played the role of Jeong Jong Hyun, a pure young man who does not give up dreams and hopes even in difficult situations, also drew attention. First broadcast confirmed for the second half of this year.

Yoo Yeon Seok:

Yoo Yeon Seok is a South Korean actor. After making his acting debut in 2003 with a small role in Oldboy, he resumed his acting career in 2008. His notable works include the films Re-encounter (2011), Architecture 101 (2012), A Werewolf Boy (2012) and Whistle Blower (2014), Perfect Proposal (2015), Mood of the Day (2016) as well as the television series Reply 1994 (2013), Warm and Cozy (2015), Dr. Romantic (2016), Mr. Sunshine (2018), and Hospital Playlist (2020).