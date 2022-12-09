Yoo Yeon Seok and Moon Ga Young question ‘love’ in new poster of their drama ‘The Interest of Love’

JTBC just unveiled a fascinating new poster that provides us with a thorough grasp of the characters and the stories they hold. On December 8, 2022 the poster was released on JTBC drama’s official Instagram account. Take a look at the poster below:

Upcoming JTBC drama ‘The Interest of Love’

‘The Interest of Love’ is a realistic romance drama which depicts the story of four individuals with different interests, who meet each other at the Yeongpo branch of KCU bank. As they discover true love, the story continues.

The Cast

The character of Ha Sang Soo, who leads an average life, will be played by Yoo Yeon Seok. He thinks that leading a stable life can only bring happiness. But as soon as he finds love, his life is turned upside down, and his serene life is no longer calm.

Moon Ga Young will be portrayed as Ahn Soo Young, who thinks that love is only brief and temporary. As she approaches Ha Sang Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok), she experiences mixed emotions.

Park Mi Kyung, who comes from a rich family, will be played by actress Keum Sae Rok. She is the type of person who, once she likes someone, will do whatever it takes to keep that person.

Jung Ga Ram as Jeong Jong Hyun is studying for an exam to become a police officer. He believes in giving his all in anything he strives for.

In the poster

The new poster of the drama features Ha Sang Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Ahn Soo Young (Moon Ga Young) looking at each other fondly. It portrays their growing feelings for each other as they become close. But this happy moment quickly comes crashing down because the photo's caption asks, ‘Can you handle anything for the sake of love and love alone?’ With this caption, the complexity of love is clear.

‘The Interest of love’ is set to air on December 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM KST!