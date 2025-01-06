Yoo Yeon Seok announces THE SECRET CODE: Y fan concert tour in Asia post When the Phone Rings success; check dates and location

Yoo Yeon Seok has gained phenomenal success for his role in the K-drama When the Phone Rings. Following the show's finale, the actor has announced a fan meeting tour and also revealed various locations where he will be appearing.

On January 6, 2024, Ujin Entertainment made the special announcement that Yoo Yeon Seok will be going on a fan concert tour called THE SECRET CODE: Y. The tour kicks off on January 18, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, before moving to international destinations that include stops in Bangkok on March 1, 2024; Hong Kong on March 8, 2024; Tokyo on March 15, 2024; and Taipei on March 22, 2024.

Centered around the theme of inviting fans to a mysterious party, Yoo Yeon Seok has been deeply involved in shaping every aspect of the event. Attendees can anticipate interactive activities focused on solving the 'secret code' alongside live performances, including his OST track, Say My Name, from the drama When the Phone Rings.

Yoo Yeon Seok has also been announced to make a cameo in the upcoming K-drama Your Taste, expected to be released in 2024. Go Min Si and Kim Ha Neul, the popular K-drama stars, have been announced to lead the show.

With When the Phone Rings, Yoo Yeon Seok achieved significant popularity among K-drama fans. Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, the show features an impressive supporting cast, including Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri, Han Jae Yi, and more. Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, all episodes of When the Phone Rings are available to stream on Netflix.

