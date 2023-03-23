Yoo Yeon Seok controversy takes a new turn as fake apology surfaces

Yoo Yeon Seok was recently caught amidst much noise for allegedly disrespecting security personnel from his previous place of residence. While the news was already making rounds on the internet, the latest bizarre update on the same has left people perplexed. It was on March 21 that a netizen posted about a small incident online where he disclosed the alleged disrespect his father was subjected to, by Yoo Yeon Seok.

Netizen’s claim

In the aforementioned statement, the netizen revealed that when his father asked Yoo Yeon Seok if a particular bike was his, the actor allegedly responded by scoffing at him and asking if he really thought a bike as dirty and old as the one he was pointing at would really be Yoo Yeon Seok. In the said claim made by the netizen, it was also revealed that Yoo Yeon Seok was stretching before cycling along with a few friends which made the security personnel ask the question in the first place.

The netizen then also went on to add how Yoo Yeon Seok and his friends deliberately made his father feel small by looking at him in a derogatory manner. Said netizen finally revealed that the aforementioned incident caused his father to quit because he had been deeply embarrassed. Once the post went viral, fans and other netizens were left a little confused because Yoo Yeon Seok has always had a spotless image as a public figure. Something like this was hard to associate with someone like him. Following this, netizens demanded more evidence from the author of the said post.

Fake apology

On March 22, another post was made by a netizen who claimed to have made the allegations in the first place. Here, the netizen revealed that his claims were untrue and that he had made them out of jealousy towards the actor. Most people saw this as the conclusion of the Yoo Yeon Seok controversy until another strange revelation was made. The netizen who had originally made the claim came forward once again and revealed that he had made no such apologies.

Yoo Yeon Seok’s managing agency Starship Entertainment has denied all the aforementioned allegations and has announced that it shall take legal action against the netizen who originally made the post.

