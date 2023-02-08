Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Sung Min and Lee Jung Eun confirmed to star in TVING’s A Very Lucky Day

Lee Sung Min , Yoo Yeon Seok , and Lee Jung Eun will come together in the drama 'A Very Lucky Day,' based on the Naver Webtoon of the same name. 'A Very Lucky Day' is a thriller series about an ordinary taxi driver Oh Taek (Lee Sung Min) who picks up a high-paying customer (Yoo Yeon Seok) to Mokpo and realizes that he is a serial killer. Lee Sung Min takes on the role of Oh Taek, a taxi driver who is offered a trip to Mokpo for 1 million won one day after having a pig dream.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays the role of 'Keum Hyuk Soo', a serial killer who proposes a plan to 'Oh Taek' to go to Mokpo, but in the background is planning to smuggle away while covering up the murder he committed. Lee Jung Eun will show off her explosive acting as 'Hwang Sun Gyu', a desperate mother who is chasing the murderer 'Geum Hyuk Soo' who killed her son. Director Phil Gam-seong, who received attention for the movie 'Hostage', is in charge of directing. As it is the first OTT challenge of director Phil Gam Sung, who demonstrated the essence of a real-time thriller and proved his extraordinary sense for genre films, attention is focused on the build quality.

Based on the webtoon 'The Day of Misfortune', which is considered one of the best thriller webtoons in Korea, the TVing original series 'The Day of Misfortune', which is expected to have a gripping story, a new challenge for actors, and directing by a director with a sense of feeling, will be released on TVing in the second half of the year.

Yoo Yeon Seok in Puppy:

In 'Puppy', Yoo Yeon Seok will play the role of Min Soo, a butler who loves Rooney, a dog who is like his own brother, and Cha Tae Hyun will play the role of Jin Guk, showing realistic sibling chemistry. The film opens in theaters on March 1.

