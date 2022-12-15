Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young and more are in a complex relationship in The Interest Of Love posters

On December 15th, the production team of JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'The Interest Of Love' released a character poster containing the different perspectives of Ha Sang Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok), Ahn Soo Young (Moon Ga Young), Park Mi Kyung (Geum Sae Rok), and Jung Jong Hyun (Jung Ga Ram) who look at love. Yoo Yeon Seok:

Ha Sang Soo's conflicted expression in the face of unexpected variables draws attention. He, who thinks of love as 'a constant that maintains a certain value under any condition, not a variable that changes depending on the situation', is at a crossroads between Ahn Soo Young, whom he likes, and Park Mi Kyung, who likes him. As a result, we are curious about which of them will be the heart of Ha Sang Soo, who wants unwavering love.

Moon Ga Young: Ahn Soo Young is also in trouble between two men, Ha Sang Soo and Jung Jong Hyun. Both of the men are looking at her, but her own eyes, Ahn Soo Young, are just staring at her into the void. 'Love is a sandcastle on the beach', as if showing her situation where she can't give her heart to any of them hastily. The precarious phrase 'It's pretty and shiny, but it can collapse in an instant' leaves a deep afterglow.

Geum Sae Rok: On the other hand, the smile of Park Mi Kyung, who is on Ha Sang Soo's arms, draws attention. Park Mi Kyung's straightforward instinct to approach the person she wants to make a relationship with seems to shine, but Ha Sang Soo's eyes are directed at someone else standing behind him. It gives a foreboding that a change has come to Park Mi Kyung's love for her, which was like 'even if it doesn't burn hot, the body temperature that warms me at any moment'.