Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young and more star in first teaser poster for Understanding Of Love

JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Understanding Of Love' released a teaser poster on November 22nd with the employee IDs of Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, Geum Sae Rok, and Jung Ga Ram. 'Understanding Love' is a story about people with different interests meeting and understanding the meaning of true love.

The released photo contains the employee IDs of four people who are secretly dating at the Yeongpo branch of KCU Bank.The four employee ID cards hanging on the wall in the sunset as if everyone had just finished work allude to the image of young people sharing the subtle feelings of love in the same space.

About the poster:

However, if you look closely at the employee ID cards hanging side by side, there is a difference.In addition to the eye level of the employee ID card, the ranks and affiliations of Ha Sang Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok), Ahn Soo Young (Moon Ga Young), and Park Mi Kyung (Geum Sae Rok), all written differently with different line colors, are detailed in detail, even Jeong Jong Hyun (Jung Ga Ram), whose affiliation is not even written. You can see the difference. In the poster, the phrase 'About love and its interests' stimulates curiosity about what kind of love the four men and women will have in their relationship, with different backgrounds and ways of dealing with love. First broadcast on December 21st.

About the drama:

It is a realistic romance story of four people who all met at the Youngpo branch of KCU Bank. Ha Sang Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok) pursues an ordinary life. He believes happiness is having an unshakable life. Due to the arrival of love, his calm daily life changes. An Soo Young (Moon Ga Young) thinks that love does not last forever and can go away at any moment. She's busy supporting herself under unpleasant circumstances. She feels excited by a man who suddenly approaches her.

Park Mi Kyung (Geum Sae Rok) comes from a rich family. She is self-assertive and quite open about her feelings. When she has someone that she likes, she makes that person join her side no matter what. She enters a relationship that doesn't go as she wishes. Jung Jong Hyun (Jung Ga Ram) is studying for an exam to become a police officer. He has a personality that drives him to do his best in everything. He lives in a harsh situation.