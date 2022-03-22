Yoo Yeon Seok & Moon Ga Young reportedly in talks to star in JTBC’s ‘Understanding of Love’

On March 22, a media outlet reported that ‘Hospital Playlist’ star Yoo Yeon Seok will be starring as the lead in JTBC’s upcoming series, ‘Understanding of Love’ (literal title). To this, a representative from the actor’s agency responded saying, “It is true that Yoo Yeon Seok received an offer from the production team of the new drama 'Understanding of Love'. However, it is only one of the proposed works, and it is not confirmed nor is it currently in a position of being under positive consideration.”

Meanwhile, ‘True Beauty’ star Moon Ga Young is also reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming series, opposite Yoo Yeon Seok. On March 22, a representative of the actress’ agency shared with a media outlet, that “JTBC’s ‘Understanding of Love’ is under positive consideration.”

‘Understanding of Love’ is based on a novel of the same name by Lee Hyuk Jin, taking place at a bank that is celebrating the 99th anniversary of its founding. The story revolves around an office romance between the characters Ha Sang Soo, Ahn Soo Young, Park Mi Kyung, and Jung Jong Hyun.

While Yoo Yeon Seok is reportedly in talks to play the male lead Ha Sang Soo, Moon Ga Young is reviewing the role of Ahn Soo Young, opposite the male protagonist.

Yoo Yeon Seok recently reprised his role in the second season of the hit, critically acclaimed media drama ‘Hospital Playlist’, and is currently starring in the musical ‘Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.’ Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young is known for her hit roles in ‘Tempted’, and ‘True Beauty’, among others.

