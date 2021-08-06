Yoo Yeon Seok to release heart touching new OST 'To You' TODAY; Hospital Playlist 2 returns to broadcast

Hospital Playlist fans, we have double the surprise for you! The feel-good drama officially returned to broadcast after a week-long hiatus last night, earning an average nationwide rating of 10.6 percent for its latest episode. The hit drama continued to perform well among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 7.5 percent and a peak of 9.7 percent.

Not just that, Yoo Yeon Seok released a heart-touching new OST titled, 'To You' at noon KST (8:30 am IST). 'To You' is Jeongwon and Gyeoul's 'couple theme song', showcasing their pure and honest love for each other. 'To You' is a song included in the debut album of the late Kim Kwang Seok, released in 1989. At the time of its release, the song received a lot of love for its pure lyrics. Hospital Playlist fans know that the 'Winter Garden' couple has come a long way since season one and fans are only happy to have a song dedicated to them!

In the previous episode of Hospital Playlist 2, we saw that all is not well in paradise. Gyeoul (Shin Hyun Been) receives an urgent call, informing her that her mother is not keeping well. She is forced to cancel her date with Jeongwon (Yoo Yeon Seok), who had planned an elaborate surprise for her. He sits quietly, reminiscing about their good times together. Hospital Playlist 2 airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on tvN.

