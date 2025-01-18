Yoo Yeon Seok reveals learning about ‘importance of communication’ with When the Phone Rings co-star Chae Soo Bin

Yoo Yeon Seok has recently starred in the hit K-drama When the Phone Rings, earning him a lot of recognition for his performance. In a recent interview, he opened up about his hopes for marriage and discussed his aspirations for the future. He also shared that his on-screen chemistry with Chae Soo Bin taught him valuable lessons.

On January 6, 2025, actor Yoo Yeon Seok sat down for an interview at Starship Entertainment’s headquarters in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul. During the interview, he was asked about various aspects of his career as well as his thoughts on marriage. Having portrayed a couple with Chae Soo Bin in When the Phone Rings, Yoo Yeon Seok shared his perspective on tying the knot. He acknowledged that marriage is something he has considered but explained that he has yet to meet the right person.

The actor emphasized the importance of being with someone who values strong communication, a quality he deeply cherishes. Reflecting on his experience working on the drama, Yoo Yeon Seok noted that it further highlighted the significance of open and comfortable communication. He expressed a desire to marry someone with whom he could enjoy meaningful conversations and share a sense of fun.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, the story of When the Phone Rings explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining the facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

With When the Phone Rings, Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin achieved significant popularity among K-drama fans. In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, the show features supporting performances by Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri, Han Jae Yi, and more. Yoo Yeon Seok also contributed his vocals to the OST with the song titled Say My Name for the K-drama.

Additionally, Yoo Yeon Seok will embark on a fan concert tour titled THE SECRET CODE: Y. The tour kicks off on January 18, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, before moving to international destinations, including Bangkok on March 1, 2024; Hong Kong on March 8, 2024; Tokyo on March 15, 2024; and Taipei on March 22, 2024.

