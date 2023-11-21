Yoo Yeon Seok’s A Bloody Lucky Day claims no 1 spot in ratings race against Rowoon’s The Matchmakers

A Bloody Lucky Day, tvN's latest drama, has entered the competitive Monday-Tuesday dramas ratings battle, securing the top spot. The series, featuring talented actors Yoo Yoon Seok, Lee Jung Eun, and Lee Sung Min, premiered with impressive ratings, surpassing the historical romance K-drama The Matchmakers, starring Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun.

A Bloody Lucky Day joins ratings race

A Bloody Lucky Day’s debut episode captured an impressive average nationwide viewership rating of 4.1 percent according to Nielsen Korea's data. In comparison, KBS2's The Matchmakers secured an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent, experiencing a slight decrease of 0.4 percent from its previous episode's rating of 3.7 percent.

Viewers anticipating episode 8 of The Matchmakers on November 21 should note that the broadcast is postponed. This delay is attributed to the coverage of the South Korea versus China match for the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. The next episode of The Matchmakers will air on November 20 at 9:45 PM KST, 6:15 PM IST.

More about A Bloody Lucky Day

Adapted from the webtoon of the same title, A Bloody Lucky Day unfolds as a suspenseful thriller featuring Lee Sung Min in the role of Oh Taek, a taxi driver who was offered an unusually high fare to drive a passenger to Mokpo. Yoo Yeon Seok plays Geum Hyuk Soo, a chilling character identified as a serial killer.

Geum Hyuk Soo asks the taxi driver Oh Taek to take him to Mokpo, where he aims to escape the consequences of a recent murder he committed and covered up. Lee Jung Eun joins the cast as Hwang Soon Gyu, a desperate mother in the pursuit of Geum Hyuk Soo, the perpetrator responsible for her son's tragic death. The series weaves a gripping narrative around these characters and their intertwining fates.

More about The Matchmakers

The Matchmakers narrates the tale of the encounter between the young widower Shim Jung Woo (Rowoon) and the young widow Jung Soon Deok (Cho Yi Hyun). It explores their joint efforts to arrange marriages for unmarried individuals in the Joseon era, especially those deemed older than the typical prime age range.

Rowoon portrays Shim Jung Woo, the widowed son-in-law of the king, showcasing remarkable brilliance as the youngest person to pass the Civil Service Exam. However, his life takes a turn for the worse when the princess he was meant to marry passes away during their wedding ceremony, jeopardizing his chances for higher social status and future marital prospects.

Cho Yi Hyun takes on the role of Jung Soon Deok, the second daughter-in-law of the first vice-premier’s family. Living a dual life as Mrs. Yeo Joo, she is the best matchmaker in Hanyang City.

