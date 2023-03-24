Yoo Yeon Seok’s former security guard revealed THIS to media amidst controversy

Yoo Yeon Seok is a popular South Korean actor, known for his roles in hit dramas such as ‘Dr. Roamantic’, ‘Hospital Playlist’, ‘Reply 1994’ and more recently, The Interest of Love.’ Recently, he has been the subject of disrespectful rumours which allege that he disrespected his apartment’s security guard and made him feel embarrassed which made him quit his job. However, his former security guard has come forward to set the record straight.

Rumours of Disrespect Debunked

The security guard also debunked the recent rumours of disrespect, stating that they are completely false. He stated, “The bicycle station of the officetel where Yoo Yeon Seok was rumoured to be staying, can be found in the second basement level of the underground parking lot. It is situated approximately 30 meters away from the security guard's office and is not within sight from there. Yoo Yeon Seok resided in complex 2, and its residents use their dedicated elevators, which made it uncommon for me to cross paths with him.”

In addition to this, he also mentioned, “As the chief of security, I would have been aware if Yoo Yeon Seok had disrespected a security guard. It is important to note that Yoo Yeon Seok and I do not have any personal relationship. I would not have agreed to speak to the media if his behaviour had been inappropriate, and I would have thought to myself that this was bound to happen to him, but Yoo Yeon Seok is not that kind of person.”

King Kong by Starship’s plans for legal action

As soon as the rumour broke, his agency King Kong by Starship issued a statement clarifying that the rumour is completely untrue. On March 24, it was discovered that King Kong by Starship had also sued the netizen for propagating false rumours. Before this, a netizen posing as the original poster apologised for the event, claiming they were jealous of Yoo Yeon Seok's prominence and propagated the rumour. But, soon after, another netizen claimed to be the original poster and stated that they never apologised and that it is Yoo Yeon Seok's admirers who are doing so.

