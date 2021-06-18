Yoo Yeon Seok's sweet BTS reference in the premiere episode of Hospital Playlist 2 has ARMY swooning

Hospital Playlist is back with a bang and the new season is giving us all the butterflies in the stomach! Read on to find out.

Hospital Playlist 2 finally premiered yesterday amidst well-deserved fanfare and excitement amongst fans. The slice of life drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung and Jung Kyung Ho in lead roles achieved record-breaking numbers too, making the medical drama the highest-rated first episode in the history of tvN shows! The first episode of Season 2 opened to a city-wide viewership rating of 11.7% and peaked at 14.9%. The average for the nationwide viewership ratings were 10% while peaking at 12.4%.

The first episode was packed with beautiful, warm and familiar emotions of love, friendship and togetherness, like a tight hug at the end of the day. One of our favourite moments from the first episode was that between Yoo Yeon Seok and Shin Hyun Been aka 'Winter Garden Couple'. *Spoilers Alert* After their passionate kiss in the last episode of season 1, Dr Ahn (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Dr Jang (Shin Hyun Been) are now in a steady relationship, which they are keeping a secret from the prying eyes of Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk). There is a scene where they are having dinner together when Dr Jang reveals that she needs to tell Dr Chu about her relationship. Dr Ahn quips Dr Chu is so supportive towards Dr Jang, is it because they both are ARMY (referring to BTS' fandom).

You can check out the BTS reference below:

Well, it is not just Dr Jang and Dr Chu who are fans of BTS, Hospital Playlist PD Shin Won Ho is a fan of the superstar septet and expressed his sincere desire to work with BTS members Jin and V in the future. Hospital Playlist 2 airs every Thursday on tvN and Netflix at 9 pm KST.

