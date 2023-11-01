Yoo Yeon Seok’s upcoming suspense thriller A Bloody Lucky Day releases new trailer and poster ahead of premiere

Prepare for the thrilling launch of TVING's original series, A Bloody Lucky Day, on November 24. This drama is expected to capture viewers with its compelling murder-companion thriller concept, delivering a thrilling rollercoaster of tension and excitement. The series' buzz and enthusiasm have increased, especially after the debut of the compelling second poster and the heart-pounding second trailer.

Trailer and Poster causing all the buzz

The latest poster and trailer further intensify the suspense and intrigue surrounding the series. The second poster spotlights Oh Taek warmly engaging with a customer presenting an enticing offer. The tagline, I picked up a murderer, injects an element of doubt about the customer's true nature and suggests the perilous path ahead for the seemingly ordinary taxi driver, Oh Taek.

The series delves into the heart-pounding journey of Oh Taek (played by Lee Sung Min) and Geum Hyuk Soo (portrayed by Yoo Yeon Seok), whose lives take a nightmarish twist, setting them on a harrowing path chased by the relentless Hwang Sun Gyu (brought to life by Lee Jeong Eun).

This gripping series, adapted from a popular Naver webtoon of the same name, unfolds the tense tale of an ordinary taxi driver, Oh Taek. One fateful day, he accepts a high-paying passenger, unknowingly thrusting himself into a life-altering ordeal. Little does he know that he's unwittingly aiding a serial killer. As he reaches a point of no return, Oh Taek's chilling journey adds an extra layer of suspense and thrill to the narrative, making it an unforgettable ride for the audience.

Yoo Yeon Seok remarkable journey

Yoo Yeon Seok, a South Korean actor affiliated with King Kong by Starship, entered acting during high school. He made his debut in the 2003 film 'Oldboy' after a chance audition, and later gained recognition in both indie and mainstream cinema, leaving a unique mark on the industry.

A Bloody Lucky Day has successfully ignited the excitement of audiences with the release of its new trailer and poster. The combination of suspense, action, and a star-studded cast has positioned the film as a must-watch in November. As we eagerly await the premiere, one can't help but wonder about the secrets and mysteries that the film will unveil.

