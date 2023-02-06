Yoon Chan Young and Bang Minah begin a new adventure in latest poster for upcoming drama Delivery Man

On February 6th, Studio Genie released the main poster of Genie TV's original 'Delivery Man' which is a investigative drama about Seo Young Min (Yoon Chan Young), a taxi driver who makes a living, and Kang Ji Hyun (Bang Min Ah), a soul with amnesia. From cider drinking by ghost guests to tracking down a mysterious murder case, the god-heard investigation of a mysterious duo that is nowhere in the world will provide dynamic fun.

The released main poster makes the chemistry of the two people more expected. Seo Young Min and Kang Ji Hyun, who are ready to serve the passengers with bright smiles, and bills flying around the ghost taxi announce the ambitious start of the fantastic duo.

Yoon Chan Young takes on the role of Seo Young Min, a livelihood taxi driver who goes anywhere as long as the taxi fare is settled. He starts the business of 'Ghost Taxi' and plays an active role as a delivery man who solves the wishes of special customers. Bang Minah transforms into Kang Ji Hyun, a spirit who got a free ride in Seo Young Min's taxi. After becoming an unidentified soul due to memory loss, she got into a taxi for unknown reasons and worked together with Seo Young Min as the sales manager of a taxi dedicated to ghosts.

Previous posters:

In the midst of this, the public pair poster draws attention with the image of Seo Young Min sending a secret hand signal as if trying to hide the secret of a taxi that ordinary people would never imagine. The sullen face of Kang Ji Hyun, a lovely soul 'attached' to the taxi, also causes a smile. He wonders what story is hidden from him, from a free ride soul to becoming a sales manager of a taxi dedicated to ghosts. In another poster for the fair, the two are trying to attract customers by shouting 'humans not welcome, ghosts welcome' with sales smiles. The introductions of 'taxi driver who sees ghosts' and 'soul chasing incident' are also interesting. A mysterious duo who appeared like a comet to grant the wishes of the ghosts. Attention is focused on what the identity of the customers who will board the ghost taxi will be, and their first business.

