Yoon Chan Young and Won Ji An transform into confused 18-year-olds in teaser posters for new seezn drama

seezn released teaser poster for ‘Juvenile Delinquency’ draws attention as it contains images of two young adults, Kyung Da Jung (Won Ji An) and Gong Yun Tak (Yoon Chan Young), who are living at the age of 18, far from being ordinary. In particular, the breathtaking feeling created by red and green lighting further enhances the insecure atmosphere of these people in the poster.

At the same time, there is only an emptiness in which no emotions are felt on the face of Kyung Da Jung, who stares beyond the screen. The phrase 'I also wanted to be an ordinary 18 year old' seems to reflect the plight of Kyung Da Jung, who was thrown into the harsh reality at her immature and young age, showing her regret.

On the other hand, there is confusion in Gong Yun Tak's (Yoon Chan Young) eyes, looking up at the sky. Gong Yun Tak's words that 'this was not in the plan' are significant. In the 18th year of Gong Yun Tak's difficult life, an interesting question arises as to what unexpected things happened.

As such, 'Juvenile Delinquency' is warming up the anticipation with a teaser poster that can guess the mood of the drama at once with a subtle color that harmonizes with the eyes of the actors who seem to have completely melted into the character. In addition, we are looking forward to the synergy that will be exhibited by the meeting of Won Ji An and Yoon Chan Young, who will play 18-year-old youths with their own stories.

‘Juvenile Delinquency’ is a story about an 18-year-old Kyung Da Jung who discovered a field of marijuana as a teenager, and her friends who desperately look for their lost, ordinary life. A human drama about growing up, experiencing love and wounds, as Da Jung who was used by her parents to transport drugs, meets Gong Yoon Tak, a rural man and his friends in the countryside. The first episode is out on March 25.

