Yoon Chan Young becomes a teenager stuck in an ugly situation in new stills from ‘Juvenile Delinquency’

seezn's original 'Juvenile Delinquency', which will be released for the first time on March 25 (Friday), is about an 18-year-old girl named Kyung Da Jeong (Won Ji An), who was being used by her parents as a means of transporting drugs. It is a teenage noir drama that unfolds while meeting Gong Yun Tak (Yoon Chan Young) and his friends, a villager who has a hard time living in the countryside, and discovers a hemp field.

Yoon Chan Young takes on the role of Gong Yun Tak, the real head of the Gong family, who is supporting his father and younger siblings by himself after his mother passed away. He has a simple personality, and is living a life that is perfect except for his family as the number one son-in-law in the neighborhood who sets an example for others in his conduct as well as his studies.

A mysterious figure appears in front of Gong Yun Tak, and a huge uproar begins to blow in the peaceful daily life. Hemp grows in the garden that is being cared for. He is suddenly entangled in a huge drug crime, and gradually changes as he spends his unplanned '18'. Gong Yun Tak's changes can be seen slightly in the published photos. The expression on his face, which is not comfortable and dignified, reveals a psychological state that has matured earlier than others for various reasons.

seezn's original 'Juvenile Delinquency', in which Yoon Chan Young's activities will unfold, will be released for the first time on March 25.

