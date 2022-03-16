Yoon Chan Young hides horrid secrets in the special trailer and poster for ‘Juvenile Delinquency’

Rookie stars Won Ji An (Kyung Da Jung), Yoon Chan Young (Gong Yun Tak), Yoon Hyeon Soo (Gong Yun Jae), Han Se Jin (Kim Kook Hee), and Yang Seo Hyeon (Hong Ae Ran) are young people who want to get back to their normal age. The main preview video, released while uniting and raising expectations, contains the image of five friends jumping into the hemp field for their respective goals, stimulating curiosity.

The video, which opened with a strong wish of “I want to kill my mother,” is shocking from the start with the scene where Kyung Da Jung, who was physically and verbally abused by her parents, finds a hemp field in the countryside. The identity of the vegetable garden, which seemed like a secret that no one knew, was revealed to Hong Ae Ran (Yang Seo Hyun), Kim Gook Hee (Han Se Jin), and Gong Yun Tak's younger brother Gong Yun Jae (Yun Hyeon Soo), making Kyung Da Jung perplexed.

However, at the end of the video, as an unexpected accident occurs among the five fearless youth, the sense of crisis surrounding them is growing. As uneasy situations continue to unfold, such as being chased and threatened by someone, 'Juvenile Delinquency' is eagerly awaited, in which the full story of how five young people will overcome these difficulties.

In the released poster, Yoon Chan Young (Gong Yun Tak), wearing black clothes and staring into space with empty eyes, attracts attention. His face, which had hardened without any emotion, felt a sense of sadness and even emptiness.

The background surrounding him is also dark and lonely and seems to represent the situation of a boy with no hope. The way he quietly swallows the pain with his drooping shoulders as if he was enduring all these adversities alone, well reflects his plight of becoming the actual head of a boyhood in one day.

It will be released for the first time on March 25th as a teenage noir drama.

