Yoon Chan Young, Lee Seo Jin and Bong Jae Hyun’s High School Return of a Gangster ranks 7 in real-time popularity list

Yoon Chan Young and Golden Child’s Bong Jae Hyun’s latest OTT series High School Return of a Gangster premiered in May and has been successfully captivating audiences worldwide.

It came to light that High School Return of a Gangster has ranked 7th in the integrated content rankings in June’s second week. While it also simultaneously topped the TV’s real-time popular show list.

Yoon Chan Young’s High School Return of a Gangster becomes a hit

Yoon Chan Young, Lee Seo Jin, and Golden Child’s Bong Jae Hyun starrer High School Return of a Gangster premiered on May 29, 2024, to a favorable response from the audiences.

According to an OTT search platform named Kino Rights, High School Return of a Gangster has been winning hearts everywhere and secured 7th place in integrated content rankings in June second week.

Meanwhile, High School Return of a Gangster’s success does not stop here as the show has swept off the first place in TV’s real-time popular shows list proving its unbeatable success.

It should be noted that High School Return of a Gangster is being aired in over 70 countries and has garnered noteworthy popularity. It is currently airing in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, Afghanistan and many more.

Advertisement

Know more about High School Return of a Gangster

High School Return of a Gangster follows an interesting storyline where a 47-year-old gangster Kim Deuk Pal (played by Lee Seo Jin) sees a dejected high school student taking his own life. This suicidal kid Song Yi Heon’s (Yoon Chan Young) body at that crucial moment gets possessed by Kim Deuk Pal’s spirit and is finally saved.

Song Yi Heon is a boy who is being bullied by students in his school, but when Kim Deuk Pal takes over, they begin to take down the bullies. He also becomes a friend of perfect student Choi Se Kyung (Bong Jae Hyun) who is a victim of domestic violence. They form an alliance to take down bad guys.

High School Return of a Student is currently streaming on Wavve and TVING and releases a new episode every Wednesday at 2 PM KST (10: 30 AM IST).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: High School Return of a Gangster posters OUT: Yoon Chan Young confronts school bullies as Lee Seo Jin overtakes form