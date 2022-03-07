Yoon Chan Young, Won Ji An and more transform to troubled teenagers in ‘Juvenile Delinquency’ poster

Seezn original 'Juvenile Delinquency', which will be released for the first time on March 25th, is arousing curiosity with a special poster following the main poster containing the immediate situation. The released poster shows Kyung Da Jung (Won Ji An), Gong Yoon Tak (Yoon Chan Young), Gong Yun Jae (Yun Hyun Soo), Kim Gook Hee (Han Se Jin), and Hong Ae Ran (Yang Seo Hyun) sitting in the middle of a forest in full bloom.

The various poses without overlapping any one show the characteristics of the five strong characters, adding to the fun. On the other hand, in the surrounding forest, a gloomy air flows, unlike young youth. Just like the precarious situation of five youths who are unwittingly caught up in a huge crime scene, the forest is full of darkness. As if illuminating the darkness, the fire burning through the bushes seems to imply the will of those who are not extinguished even in an unfortunate environment.

The phrase 'Children who only see and learn bad things' accurately indicate their situation. Curiosity is amplified whether those who are labeled as 'delinquent teenagers' while being used by adults and losing the normality of their age will be able to regain their normal daily life.

‘Juvenile Delinquency’ is a story about an 18-year-old Da Jung who discovered a field of marijuana as a teenager, and her friends who desperately look for their lost, ordinary life. A human drama about growing up, experiencing love and wounds, as Da Jung who was used by her parents to transport drugs, meets Yoon Tak, a rural man and his friends in the countryside.

