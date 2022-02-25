Yoon Chan Young, Won Jin Ah and more encounter dire problems during their teenage years in gripping teaser

In seezn’s 'Juvenile Delinquency', which will be released for the first time on March 25 (Fri), the teaser trailer video containing the young teenagers who 'nurtured marijuana instead of a dream' raises expectations. The teaser trailer that was released draws attention from the beginning with the somewhat shocking secret confession of Kyung Da Jung, “What you are growing in that garden is marijuana.” In Gong Yun Tak's raised voice asking to confirm the information about the garden, the embarrassment of facing the unexpected truth is felt as it is.

In a situation where they wonder what they will do with the hemp fields, the greedy voice inside them speaks instead but the situation takes a turn as they end up confused in an emergency room, and the appearance of Gong Yun Tak holding a blood-stained cell phone and crying evoke an ominous statement.

The sense of crisis rises to a climax as the breathtaking scenes that make the viewers droopy are connected. It is sad to see the hardships that immature youths go through, such as being chased and assaulted in a huge crime scene that is unexpectedly involved.

In particular, the words “I can’t live like this forever” and the phrases “I grew hemp instead of a dream” accurately show the precarious plight of the youth in the video. We look forward to the first release of 'Juvenile Delinquency', which will tell a full-fledged story as to why they grew marijuana instead of their dreams, and whether youths who have lost the ordinary can return to their normal lives. In this way, the original seezn drama 'Juvenile Delinquency', which peels off the veil of the story through the teaser trailer, will be released for the first time on March 25 (Fri).

