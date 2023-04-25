Yoon Chan Young's landslide success with All Of Us Are Dead, child roles and more: 5 unknown facts about actor

Yoon Chan Young is one of the most exciting young actors on the scene right now. Yoon Chan Young is a veteran entertainer in his own right despite being only 20 years old (born in April 2001). At the age of 12, he made his acting debut in the MBC sitcom ‘When a Man Falls in Love’, playing the youthful Lee Jae Hee. With his star turn in Netflix's ‘All of Us Are Dead’ and his love for La La Land, he's quickly becoming a household name.

Yoon Chan Young got his start as a child actor

Yoon Chan Young may appear to be a new name in the K-drama world, but his face has been featured on TV since he was 12 years old. In noteworthy dramas and films such as ‘Gap-dong’, ‘Mourning Grave’, ‘Mothers’, and ‘Still 17’, he played the younger versions of the main characters. At the age of 13, he won best young actor at the 3rd APAN Star Awards and the 33rd MBC Drama Awards for Mama, in which he played the son of a terminally sick mother. At the age of 18, he was named best young actor at the 27th SBS Drama Awards for his roles in the drama ‘Doctor John’.

A landslide success with Netflix's All of Us Are Dead

Yoon Chan Young's performance and beautiful chemistry with Park Ji Hoo (including the kiss) enhanced his career along with his Instagram followers. The show led Netflix's Global Top 10 ranking for four weeks, putting it third on Netflix's most popular non-English TV list with 474.2 million hours of streaming, trailing only Squid Game (1.65 billion hours) and Money Heist: Part 4 (619 million hours). Yoon Chan Young's Instagram followers increased from 140,000 to 1.87 million in just a few days following the series premiere. He now has 4.8 million followers on Twitter.

Yoon Chan Young’s first kiss was on screen

Yoon Chan Young was concerned that his first kiss would come from a role as he grew up, he admitted on the variety show Knowing Bros. And his prophesy came true one day, when he lost his first kiss on the set of All of Us Are Dead. He reportedly called his co-star and ‘kiss partner’ Park Ji Hoo, who had experience from another film, the night before the kiss scene to seek advice. "Ji Hoo told me Just do it," he explained. As a result, they had surprise Eskimo kisses before a flawless one, resulting in one of the funniest behind-the-scenes takes.

Superfan of La La Land

Yoon Chan Young is a huge fan of the award-winning film La La Land, having seen it before graduating from high school. In an interview, he confessed that he had seen it 13 times. On Instagram, he also posted a video of himself performing the film's soundtrack. "I didn't know what love was like back then, but I thought the movie was heartbreaking but beautiful." His desire is to collaborate with film director Damien Chazelle.

A cat lover

Yoon Chan Young's astonishing piano skills, as shown on Instagram, are complemented by his affection for a certain fluffy silver-grey cat. His current profile photo is an anime drawing of a cat as well.

Yoon Chan Young is a talented actor who is quickly making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With his star turn in ‘All of Us Are Dead’ and his new role as Coach Korea's ambassador, we can't wait to see what he'll do next.

Wishing Yoon Chan Young a very happy birthday!

