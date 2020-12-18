Yoon Jong Hoon says ‘wasn’t easy’ to play married man on The Penthouse; REVEALS he has no plans to marry

The Penthouse alum Yoon Jong Hoon recently said that “as a single man, it wasn’t easy to play the role of a married man who has a child,” scroll down to see what else he said.

In a recent interview and pictorial for Star1 magazine, Yoon Jong Hoon dished on his role in the hit drama “The Penthouse”! The actor is currently starring in the popular SBS drama as Ha Yoon Cheol, the tormented and unhappy husband of Cheon Seo Jin (played by Kim So Yeon). While describing his experience filming the drama, Yoon Jong Hoon confessed that he had struggled with the role at first. “As a single man, it wasn’t easy to play the role of a married man who has a child,” said the actor. “At the beginning, I was really worried, and I felt a lot of pressure. I asked [my co-star] Bong Tae Gyu for advice, and I received a lot of help.”

Notably, “The Penthouse” marks yet another acting project in which Yoon Jong Hoon plays a doctor. In fact, the star has played so many doctors over the years that drama fans have dubbed him “a specialist in doctor roles.” When asked what he thought of the nickname, Yoon Jong Hoon remarked, “I’m grateful for it. Ironically, I always play doctors, but I’ve never actually acted in a true medical drama.”

As for his thoughts on marriage, Yoon Jong Hoon shared, “I don’t have any plans to get married yet. I think I’m more comfortable being on my own. If I do get married, I want it to be after I turn 40.” Finally, when asked whether he was interested in appearing on variety shows in the future, Yoon Jong Hoon replied, “If the opportunity should ever arise, I’d like to try hosting my own talk show. Reality shows are so cutthroat that I don’t think they’re well-suited to my personality.”

Credits :Star 1

