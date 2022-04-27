Yoon Jong Hoon & Shin Eun Kyung joins ‘The Penthouse’ co-star Uhm Ki Joon in SBS’ ‘The Escape of 7’

According to a broadcast official on April 27th, Shin Eun Kyung and Yoon Jong Hoon have been confirmed as leads in the new SBS drama 'The Escape of 7', which is being prepared by writer Kim Soon Ok and PD Joo Dong Min. It is a story that revolves around the seven main characters, and the specific storyline has been kept secret and has been produced in top secret.

Writer Kim Soon Ok and PD Joo Dong Min, who worked together on 'Penthouse' following the drama 'The Dignity of the Empress', are working together once again. 'Penthouse', which ended with season 3 in September last year, created a syndrome with a viewer rating of close to 30%.

In addition, Yoon Jong Hoon, who appeared in the 'Penthouse' series and performed well, joins the team, adding to the anticipation for the work. Yoon Jong Hoon played the role of Ha Yoon Cheol, the husband of Cheon Seo Jin and Oh Yun Hee's first love, in 'Penthouse', showing various emotions and receiving favorable reviews.

Shin Eun Kyung, who appeared in the 'Empress's Dignity' and 'Penthouse' series and performed well, joins the team, raising expectations for the work. Shin Eun Kyung took on the role of Empress Kang in 'The Empress's Dignity' and Kang Mari, the mother of Yoo Jenny (Jin Ji Hee) in 'Penthouse'.

On the other hand, Yoon Jong Hoon has appeared in dramas 'Return', 'The Man's Memory', 'My Love Healing', etc. He won the Best Actor Award at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards for 'Penthouse'. Shin Eun Kyung debuted in the KBS drama 'Gate of Desire' in 1988, and debuted in the dramas 'General Hospital', ‘Bad Couple’, ‘White Lies’, ‘Flame of Desire’ and many more.

