Yoon Kye Sang and Go Ah Sung’s thriller drama ‘Crime Puzzle’: Here’s what we know

'Crime Puzzle' is a thriller in pursuit of the truth between a criminal psychologist Han Seung min (Yoon Kye sang), who confesses to murder, and his ex-lover and detective Yu-hee (Go Ah Sung), a detective who investigates the background of the case as an investigator. The story of Han Seung-min, who is imprisoned in prison, and Yoo-hee's pursuit of the truth in chasing a mysterious murder case, creates suspense and maximizes the pleasure of the genre.

Director Kim Sang-hoon, who was well-received for directing the drama 'Tell Me What You Saw', and writer Choi Jong-gil, who showed great narrative power through the movie 'The Opposition Army', collaborated. Above all, the combination of actors Yoon Kye-sang and Go Ah-seong as well as 'Genre Optimization' raises expectations.

Yoon Kye sang takes on the role of 'Han Seung-min', a criminal psychologist who is imprisoned in prison after killing Yoo Hong-min, the father of his lover Yoo-hee and influential politician. Han Seung-min, who has a genius brain that can see through events, is a person who hides a rough and hot side behind a cynical face. It raises the question of why he, who lived a perfect life, throws himself into a fire hell and fights a terrible and desperate battle. From the fierce brain battle in prison to the grueling hand-to-hand battle to survive, expectations are high for Yoon Kye-sang's extraordinary transformation.

Go Ah seong, who is returning to the drama after three years of being loved after the much-loved 'Life on Mars', takes on the role of 'Yoo-hee', an elite detective with sharp intuition. A character who tenaciously digs into the truth hidden behind the incident in the extreme chaos that shakes his entire life. Go Ah-seong, who has imprinted his presence with his own color in each work, writes another life character with deeper and stronger acting. A tragic lover who foreshadows an inevitable confrontation as a detective and a murderer who killed his father. We look forward to the performance of key player Yu-hee, who approaches the truth of the incident on a board where truth and lies are mixed.

'Crime Puzzle' will be released on Olleh TV and OTT Seezn in October.

