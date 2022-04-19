Yoon Kye Sang and Seo Ji Hye feel tension in 1st teaser poster for upcoming drama ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’

Disney+’s 'Kiss Sixth Sense' released a teaser poster on April 19th. In the photo, Yoon Kye Sang and Seo Ji Hye seem like they are about to kiss. They look close, creating a romantic atmosphere. Surrounded by Northern Lights, it seems the kiss in their mind will be out of this world! The thrilling romantic comedy is scheduled to be released on May 25th.

The drama depicts the dizzying romance between Ye Seul (Seo Ji Hye), who can see the future when her lips touch, and Min Hoo (Yoon Kye Sang), who has overdeveloped five senses. It is based on the web novel of the same name.

Yoon Kye Sang takes on the role of Cha Min Hoo, a super sensitive advertiser who reads foreshadows with his five senses. Min Hoo is the leader of the planning team of Zewoo Planning and is the most talented person who received the Korea Advertising Award. It is with his extraordinary ability that makes him what he is today, and his five senses are ten times greater than those of ordinary people. So, he is more sensitive and picky, but he is the most cold and calculative person, especially to the assistant Hong Ye Seul.

Seo Ji Hye plays Hong Ye Seul, a workaholic who can see the future when her lips touch. Although she is about to be promoted to manager at high speed as the planning ace of Zewoo, she is under extreme stress as Min Hoo points out in every incident. She has a special ability to see that person's future unconditionally when she touches that person with her lips. We do not know how this ability came about, but what is certain is that the future that Ye Seul sees is absolutely happening.

In the midst of each of their secret abilities, Ye Seul comes into contact with Min Hoo due to an accident, and an extra-sensory romance begins while looking into the future that neither could have imagined. Accordingly, interest is gathered in the unpredictable and dizzying romance of the two as well as the acting synergy shared by Yoon Kye Sang and Seo Ji Hye.

ALSO READ: Lee Joon Gi reportedly tests positive for COVID-19; Again My Life shooting halted?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.