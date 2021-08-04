Yoon Kye Sang and Seo Ji Hye may reunite for a fantasy romance drama after 17 years? Find Out

On August 4, Yoon Kye-sang's agency, Just Entertainment, and Seo Ji-hye's agency, Culture Depot confirmed, "We received an offer to appear in 'Kiss Six Sense' and are currently considering it." 'Kiss Six Sense' is a work that tells the story of an artist who has the ability to see the future when kissing, accidentally kissing his boss, Min-hoo Cha on the neck, and then sees the future together. It is based on the webtoon of the same name. Yoon Kye-sang and Seo Ji-hye worked as siblings in the 2004 SBS drama 'My brother-in-law is nineteen'. Through 'Kiss Six Sense', people are looking forward to seeing if they will be able to reunite after 17 years and work together with romance.

Yoon Kye Sang is an actor and singer. He began his career in 1999 as part of the K-pop boy band G.O.D, then left the group in 2004 and pursued an acting career. For G.O.D’s 15th anniversary, Yoon and the other members reunited. On July 8th, 2014, G.O.D made their comeback with their 8th album 'Chapter 8'. His leading roles in 'Who Are You?' and 'My 19-Year-Old Sister-in-Law', marked his successful entry into the acting world. Later he starred in MBC's drama 'The Greatest Love' and movie, 'Poongsan', and joined 'High Kick Season 3". His last drama was JTBC’s ‘Chocolate’ (2019) where played the role of Lee Kang, a neurosurgeon who once dreamed of becoming a chef. As a child, Moon Cha Young (Ha Ji Won) once met Lee Kang at a small restaurant in the seaside town. There, Lee Kang cooked and gave her a meal, which in part inspired her to become a world-famous chef. Many years later, the two meet again at a hospice ward and together they heal their own emotional scars by preparing meals for the patients there.

Seo Ji Hye is a versatile actress. After first attracting attention in the horror film Voice, Seo has since starred in numerous television dramas, notably Shin Don, I Love You, and 49 Days. She won 2005 MBC Drama Awards: Best New Actress (Shin Don) and 2012 KBS Drama Awards: Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily Drama (The Moon and Stars For You). She received an incredible amount of praise for her role as Seo Dan, Ri Jung Hyuk’s fiancé and Goo Seung Jun’s love interest in the 2020 superhit drama 'Crash Landing On You'. Her latest drama was the hit 2020 drama ‘Dinner Mate’ where she played the role of Woo Do Hee, a young woman who went through a rough break up and met up with a man who had a painful first love and decided to be friends. They remain acquainted due to their shared love of food and trying out new cuisines. When they dine out, they keep their private lives to themselves, not even disclosing their names but due to a series of odd coincidences they find themselves meeting in unexpected situations.

